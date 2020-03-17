Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,213 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock opened at $154.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.71.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.53.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.