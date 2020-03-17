Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after buying an additional 51,520 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software stock opened at $109.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.98. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.90 and a fifty-two week high of $178.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $155,709.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $208,727.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,322.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,201 shares of company stock worth $20,073,655 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COUP. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.46.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.