Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

