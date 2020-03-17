Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 55,722 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $774,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,325 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $49,724,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,299,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 844,656 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,579,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,047,000 after purchasing an additional 579,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,899,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 421,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PAA stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,350.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,547.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $583,980. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.