Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 84,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,333.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,372 shares of company stock worth $3,210,481 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.82. NRG Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. UBS Group dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

