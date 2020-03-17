Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 940 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $210,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $139.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $132.23 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.34 and a 200 day moving average of $178.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,069.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,153 shares of company stock worth $1,211,035 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

