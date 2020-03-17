Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Director Acquires $11,175.50 in Stock

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Director Felicia Williams acquired 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $11,175.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.49. 127,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,277. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIVO. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.