Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.84. Meritor reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 71.38%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Meritor stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,415. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. Meritor has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

