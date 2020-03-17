Metadium (META) 24-Hour Volume Hits $217,248.00

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Metadium has a market cap of $7.65 million and $217,248.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metadium has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Metadium token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bytex, Bilaxy and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.02233474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 399.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00191664 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00034648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00036363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Kucoin and Bytex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

