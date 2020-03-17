Metal (MTL) Reaches Market Cap of $10.31 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00003021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Upbit and OKEx. Metal has a total market capitalization of $10.31 million and $2.21 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metal has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Metal Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,883,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Upbit, OKEx, Cryptopia, Tidex, Binance, Livecoin, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

