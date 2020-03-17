Metaverse ETP Price Down 42.5% This Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and $242,933.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, QBTC and RightBTC. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 42.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.86 or 0.02214700 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00088073 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,765,437 coins and its circulating supply is 77,765,333 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinsuper, TOPBTC, QBTC, RightBTC, Bitfinex, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.