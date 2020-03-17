Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,725 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.60% of Methode Electronics worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 581.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

MEI stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.03. 347,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,362. Methode Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.38 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

MEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Methode Electronics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

