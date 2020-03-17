Metlife (NYSE:MET) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Metlife (NYSE:MET) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Metlife from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.45.

NYSE MET traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 142,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,758,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00. Metlife has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Metlife will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 34,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Metlife by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after purchasing an additional 87,476 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Metlife by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 164,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

