Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Price Target Cut to GBX 150

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 89.75% from the stock’s current price.

MTRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 379.67 ($4.99).

Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 79.05 ($1.04) on Tuesday. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 154 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 950 ($12.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $150.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 181.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 208.12.

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (10.80) (($0.14)) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX (13.80) (($0.18)). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metro Bank will post 8690.9997587 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

