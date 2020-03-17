MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,275 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of MGIC Investment worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 230,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 30.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,441,000 after acquiring an additional 579,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,967,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,651,000 after purchasing an additional 221,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth about $2,324,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. MGIC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

