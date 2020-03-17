MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Bought by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,248,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 961,845 shares during the period. MGM Growth Properties accounts for 1.4% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 3.73% of MGM Growth Properties worth $131,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGP. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $170,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 26,734.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

Shares of MGP stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,633,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.69%.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at $868,694.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.