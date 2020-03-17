Michael D. Peduzzi Buys 1,400 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) CFO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $23,142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.66. 348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,882. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $152.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 16.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 20.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

