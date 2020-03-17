Michael S. Gross Buys 25,000 Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) insider Michael S. Gross purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $366,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,906.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. 587,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,879. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $532.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.72. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solar Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.