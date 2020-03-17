Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Posts Earnings Results

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Michaels Companies updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:MIK traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. 10,404,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716,510. The firm has a market cap of $381.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.12. Michaels Companies has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

MIK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.