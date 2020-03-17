Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,746,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,567,794,000 after acquiring an additional 501,020 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after buying an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after buying an additional 7,562,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,078,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,112,000 after buying an additional 112,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,139,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,613,000 after buying an additional 2,637,563 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,216,284. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,800 shares of company stock worth $2,744,300 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

