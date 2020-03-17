MidasProtocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22,375.00 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. MidasProtocol has a total market cap of $472,578.34 and $22,375.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. One MidasProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018663 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 403.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.19 or 0.02229583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00192796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035396 BTC.

MidasProtocol Token Profile

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 494,505,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,255,005 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io.

MidasProtocol Token Trading

MidasProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

