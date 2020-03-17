Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) is Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Middleby accounts for about 7.7% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of Middleby worth $116,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Middleby by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Middleby by 416.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Middleby by 5,606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.44. 2,146,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,131. Middleby Corp has a 1 year low of $61.06 and a 1 year high of $142.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.40.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.97 per share, for a total transaction of $96,101.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $212,467.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $50,407.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,953.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,115 shares of company stock worth $197,166. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

