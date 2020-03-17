MIK Capital LP Acquires Shares of 115,839 Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 115,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000. Servicemaster Global comprises about 1.6% of MIK Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MIK Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Servicemaster Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Deborah H. Caplan purchased 2,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $64,180.00. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 1,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,462.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SERV traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,872. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SERV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.