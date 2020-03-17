MIK Capital LP Acquires Shares of 391,336 KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 391,336 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,000. KBR comprises about 4.2% of MIK Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MIK Capital LP owned approximately 0.28% of KBR as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 54.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of KBR by 53.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after buying an additional 192,067 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KBR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,430.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $313,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,740.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,986,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.67%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.