MIK Capital LP Makes New $16.44 Million Investment in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 349,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,438,000. IAA comprises about 5.7% of MIK Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MIK Capital LP owned about 0.26% of IAA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IAA in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

NYSE:IAA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,331,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,094. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.38. IAA has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $51.74.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

