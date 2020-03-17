MIK Capital LP Takes $11.48 Million Position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 265,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,478,000. Skechers USA accounts for approximately 4.0% of MIK Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MIK Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of Skechers USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 2,787.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 190,680 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 680.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,305,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Skechers USA from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

SKX stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.61. 4,221,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,585. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Skechers USA Inc has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.64%. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

