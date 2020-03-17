Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) versus Pulse Network (NASDAQ:TPNI) Financial Survey

Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) and Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Pulse Network alerts:

This table compares Pulse Network and Mimecast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Network $2.33 million N/A -$1.39 million N/A N/A Mimecast $340.38 million 5.60 -$7.00 million ($0.07) -435.43

Pulse Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mimecast.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pulse Network and Mimecast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Mimecast 0 2 13 0 2.87

Mimecast has a consensus price target of $59.43, indicating a potential upside of 94.98%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Mimecast shares are held by institutional investors. 90.9% of Pulse Network shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Mimecast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pulse Network and Mimecast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A Mimecast -1.64% -0.64% -0.20%

Volatility and Risk

Pulse Network has a beta of 3.59, indicating that its stock price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mimecast has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pulse Network beats Mimecast on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pulse Network Company Profile

The Pulse Network, Inc. provides a cloud-based platform that focuses on content marketing and event solutions in the United States. It operates a cloud-based content marketing platform, which enables corporate marketers and event groups in their campaign efforts. The company's platform includes Content Marketing Platform that provides newsletters for outreach and engagement; Digital Publication Platform Creator, which develops digital publications; Video Webcast Production Platform that engages the audience with live video production, and enhances participation with live polls and chats; and Event Management Platform, which creates interactive customer experiences through registration and online engagement. Its platform also enhances registration counts through engagement and social sharing, and verification counts through connecting with the audience. In addition, the company offers ICTG platform, a marketing and follow up automation software; event management solution, an end-to-end tool for event groups worldwide; and HostMyLeads.com for lead management, as well as event technology, registration, lead generation, Web, and lead management program services for businesses, event organizers, and associations to engage with their community across channels, such as online, mobile, or face to face. Further, it provides Event Database Solutions comprising a multi-channel software-as-a-service platform for marketing support, registration, housing, management reporting, lead retrieval, online production, event Websites, and continuing education unit tracking, as well as services for marketing and event management. Additionally, the company offers content marketing tools that include syndication and distribution, social sharing, newsletter creation, analytics and reporting, prospect management, and other tools, as well as a content curation tool, which support the cloud-based platform. The Pulse Network, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; Large File Send that enables employees to create security and compliance risks when they turn to file sharing services; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.