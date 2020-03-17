Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,000. Apple comprises about 4.5% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2,627.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 387.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 245,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after purchasing an additional 195,385 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,833,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $242.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.74. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

