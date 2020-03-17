MineBee Price Tops $0.0164 on Major Exchanges (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, MineBee has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MineBee has a market capitalization of $30.05 million and $16.99 million worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MineBee token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018558 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 273.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.02225883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00192248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00034886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MineBee Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

