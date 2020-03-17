Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTX. ValuEngine cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

