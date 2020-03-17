MIR COIN (MIR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.94 Million

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.80 or 0.02220792 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 351.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00191183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00036884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 880,627,471 coins. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir.

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

MIR COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

