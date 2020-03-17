Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 191.33 ($2.52).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on Mitie Group from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 144 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

LON:MTO opened at GBX 93.10 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 133.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 142.04. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 106.10 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 170.10 ($2.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $340.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

