Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,121 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,604 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 104.81% and a net margin of 10.72%. Analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

