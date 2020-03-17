Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock Position Lifted by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.16% of Mohawk Industries worth $15,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,036.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 47,410 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MHK. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

NYSE:MHK traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.00. 37,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,496. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

