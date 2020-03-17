MojoCoin (MOJO) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

MojoCoin (CURRENCY:MOJO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One MojoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and Livecoin. MojoCoin has a market capitalization of $10,278.55 and $78.00 worth of MojoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MojoCoin has traded down 33.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MojoCoin alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001584 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000146 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About MojoCoin

MOJO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2016. MojoCoin’s total supply is 12,276,850 coins. MojoCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mojodevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MojoCoin is mojocoin.org.

MojoCoin Coin Trading

MojoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MojoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MojoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MojoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MojoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MojoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.