Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,612,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 37,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

TAP stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $36.32 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.22%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.