MonaCoin (MONA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.99 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 29% against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00019936 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Fisco, Upbit and Zaif. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $69.21 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,281.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.02209149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.10 or 0.03409781 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00654194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00017141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00684264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00087237 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00026086 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00470552 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018937 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Bitbank, Zaif, Fisco, Upbit, Bittrex and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.