Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,584,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,014 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.32% of Mondelez International worth $252,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.36. 1,062,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,579,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $44.74 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.