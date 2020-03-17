MonetaryUnit Trading 38.4% Lower This Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $444,661.21 and $207.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bittylicious, Upbit and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00017861 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003842 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004074 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 185,226,513 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.