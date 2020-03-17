Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mongodb by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.08.

MDB stock opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. Mongodb Inc has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $184.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Mongodb news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $1,341,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,730,438.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $54,024.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,727 shares of company stock worth $30,837,031 in the last 90 days. 40.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

