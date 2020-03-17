Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.4–1.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.22 million.Mongodb also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.25–0.22 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $15.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,036. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.93 and a 200 day moving average of $139.98. Mongodb has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $184.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 0.26.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mongodb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.08.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $1,341,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,730,438.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $2,430,080.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 113,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,727 shares of company stock worth $30,837,031 in the last quarter. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

