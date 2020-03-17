Monolith Price Tops $0.0995 on Top Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for $0.0995 or 0.00001892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $6,554.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Monolith

Monolith is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. Monolith's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, Ethfinex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

