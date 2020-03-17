Morgan Stanley Boosts Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $31.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,479,205. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. Kroger has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $426,412. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

