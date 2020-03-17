Morgan Stanley Cuts Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $27.00

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.61. 19,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

