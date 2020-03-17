Morgan Stanley Cuts Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $72.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

CFR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.42. 1,672,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $878,655.00. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

