Morgan Stanley Cuts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $205.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Shares of DE traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.71. 2,909,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,371. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.06. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $119.07 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $7,927,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 11.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $4,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

