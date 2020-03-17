Morgan Stanley Cuts Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $27.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.90. 855,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,259,552. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $249,050,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

