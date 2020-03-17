Morgan Stanley Cuts Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $8.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Gates Industrial stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. 31,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,512. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.12. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $703,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivo Jurek bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $66,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,148.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 345,400 shares of company stock worth $3,060,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,131,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,328,000 after purchasing an additional 467,512 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 78,954 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 59,617 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gates Industrial by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 13,984.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

