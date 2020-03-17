Morgan Stanley Cuts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $55.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. 2,717,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,751. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,584,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,491,000 after buying an additional 25,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

