Morgan Stanley Cuts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $100.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $64.59. 15,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $2,090,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 631.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 15,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

